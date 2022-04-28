WELLS, Jean Marie



Age 100, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on April 12, 1922, to Flora Abbott (Pauley) and Alva Penwell. Jean loved cooking, gardening, long walks, her



family and her church.



She is preceded in death by her parents; spouse, Vinson Wells; two brothers; two sisters.



Jean is survived by daughter, Pamela J. Vasey (Phil); son, Howard V. Wells (Connie); grandchildren, Chad Wells, Holly Beltz (Bob), Brent Beltz (Alicia); seven great-grandchildren and beloved pet Chi Chi.



Visitation will take place on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 10:00 am until Funeral Services at Noon at the Rose Hill



Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Pastor Tyrone Choate will be officiating.



