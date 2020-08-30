WELLS, James F. "Jim" James F. "Jim" Wells, age 90 of Hamilton, passed away at Woodland Country Manor on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Jim was born in Monroe, Ohio on July 21, 1930 to Clyde and Anna Mae Wells. On February 14, 1953 he married the love of his life Mary Brindle in Hamilton, Ohio. Jim retired from Bearings Inc. in 1992 serving as branch manager after 44 years. He was a long time 4-H leader in Butler County. Jim served for many years on The Southwest Regional Water Board and Butler County Agricultural Society Senior Fair Board. Jim is survived by his children, Steve (Ami) Wells, Randy (Pat) Wells, Dick (Bev) Wells, Diana (Charlie) Ramsey and Terri (Kent) Niederman; his grandchildren, Casey (Katie) Wells, Cara (Lonnie) Henson, Ashley (Dustin) Grutza, Jill (Andy Estridge) Wells, Callie Wells, Corey (fiancée Shelby Lutz) Wells, Kelly Hansel, Will Vaughn, Mike (Megan) Niederman, and Allen (Janea) Niederman; his great-grandchildren, Brady, Mason, Allie, Gunnar, Carlee, Lane, Payton, Lydia, Beau, Nash and Rylin; his brothers, Arthur (Ann) Wells, Delmer (Betty Lou) Wells and Glenn (Georgia) Wells; his cousins, Sandy Brunner and David Brunner; his sister-in-law, Pat Brindle; and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Wells; his sister, Dorothy Powers; his aunt and uncle, Willa Mae and Stanley Brunner; his brother-in-law, Don Brindle; and his sisters-in-law, Ruth Lowery, Emily Burkhardt and Eileen Oelrich. Celebration of Life service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hanover Park, 2595 Old Oxford Rd, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com

