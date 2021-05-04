WELLS, Georgia



Age 91, of Middletown, passed away Saturday morning, May 1, 2021, at her residence. She was born August 27, 1929, in Wayland, Kentucky, the daughter of Hersel V. and Edna (Hall) Hale. Georgia was preceded in death by her parents; first



husband, Manuel Fitzpatrick; and son, Thomas Fitzpatrick. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Glenn Edward Wells; three daughters, Joyce Fitzpatrick, Sally (husband, Rick) Reckart and Carolyn



Fitzpatrick; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Geraldine Fitzpatrick; and three brothers, Deward, Thomas and Paul Hale. Funeral



services will be at 1:00 pm, Wednesday at the Breitenbach



Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Kenneth Murphy officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 am– 1:00 pm, Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodside Cemetery. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.

