WELLS, Donald Paul Donald Paul Wells, age 80, of Middletown, OH; died Wednesday September 30, 2020, at his residence. Donald was born in Middletown, OH, to the late James and Lillian (Smith) Wells. He served in the US Air Force from 1957 to 1959. Donald retired from In-Sink-Erator in 1996 as Director of Engineering and also was employed with NCR and Machine Products. He was an avid sports fan, played Bridge in Middletown, and enjoyed traveling with his wife, Margie. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Eric Wells, grandson, Tyler Allen Herald; brothers, James and Delano Wells. Donald is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margie Wells; his children, Bradley Scott (Gina) Wells and Paige Elaine (Maurice) Wells Morgan; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann Herald, Nick Janson Wells, Eric Scott (Heather) Wells, Wesley Aaron (Becky) Wells and Jordan Elizabeth Wells; his great grandchildren, Marcus, Kyler, Kamya "Hummingbird", Ava, Noah, Luke, Lexi, Alyssa, Riley, Paxton, Piper and Finn. A Memorial Service will be held for family only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.



