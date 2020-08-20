WELLS, Destiny L. Destiny Lashay Wells, 17, of Springfield, Ohio, departed this life and transitioned into eternal life on Monday, August 17, 2020. She was born to Kiana Arnold and Gregory Wells Sr. on February 26, 2003. Her beautiful life will be forever cherished in the lives of her parents; siblings, Daeshawn Jackson, Jayvon (Mykayla Robertson), Gregory Jr. (JR), Precious, Ayden, Ayrian, Aydrian and Avery Wells, Deandre Roberts and Isaiah Wilson; maternal grandparents, Willie and Victoria Arnold; niece, Avalyn Jackson and nephews, Sayon Robertson and Ki'vryn Jackson. She is preceded in death by her uncle, Titus Arnold; paternal grandparents, Helen Frazier and Harry Jones and maternal great-grandmother, Lillian Windom. The Arnold and Wells family would like to thank you all for your unwavering support, prayers, and acts of kindness. Visitation is Friday, August 21, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m. in Greater Grace Temple. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com

