WELLMAN, Mary Jane



Mary Jane Wellman, 67, of Springfield, passed away April 9, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 8, 1954, in Springfield, the daughter of Ralph Buffington and Elsie (Page) Cordell. Mary had attended the Baptist Church and enjoyed her laptop and face book and spending time with her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years; James E. Wellman, two children; Angel Coy (Robert Bowshier) and Jessie Wellman (Tabby Hawk), grandchildren; Tanasha Coy, Branden Coy, Keonna Coy, Latasha Daughtery, Christopher Daughtery, Savanna Hawk and Alanya Hawk, great-grandchildren; Kason and Micah



Ferryman and brother-in-law; Jason Daughtery. She was



preceded in death by a son; Brad Wellman, a daughter; Janet Wellman and her parents. Visitation will be held from



5:00PM until 8:00PM, Tuesday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will begin at 8:00PM. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

