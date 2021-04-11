X

WELLMAN, Mary

ajc.com

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

WELLMAN, Mary Jane

Mary Jane Wellman, 67, of Springfield, passed away April 9, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 8, 1954, in Springfield, the daughter of Ralph Buffington and Elsie (Page) Cordell. Mary had attended the Baptist Church and enjoyed her laptop and face book and spending time with her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years; James E. Wellman, two children; Angel Coy (Robert Bowshier) and Jessie Wellman (Tabby Hawk), grandchildren; Tanasha Coy, Branden Coy, Keonna Coy, Latasha Daughtery, Christopher Daughtery, Savanna Hawk and Alanya Hawk, great-grandchildren; Kason and Micah

Ferryman and brother-in-law; Jason Daughtery. She was

preceded in death by a son; Brad Wellman, a daughter; Janet Wellman and her parents. Visitation will be held from

5:00PM until 8:00PM, Tuesday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will begin at 8:00PM. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.