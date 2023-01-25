WELLMAN, Helen



87, of Urbana, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Kettering Health of Dayton.



She was born November 17, 1935, in Ohio, the daughter of Ulysses Harold and Helen (Poetker) Ruth. Helen was the secretary of Wellman's Driving School which she co-owned with her husband. She enjoyed sitting in her sunporch, art, word searches and shopping. She was an avid fan of Ohio State and Tiger Woods. Most of all Helen loved spending time with her family, her life was wrapped around them.



Helen is survived by her daughters, Robbin (Brian) Nicol and Tonya (Ed) Evans; grandchildren Cory (Amy) Nicol, Andy Nicol, Emily (Rob) Klinger, Katie (Eric Bloebaum) Evans; nieces and nephews, Sharon, Linda, Jackie, Nadene, Nancy, Bud, Steve, Kerry and Cindy, and cousins Jamie and Jason.



She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 61 years, Russell Wellman; brothers, Harold Ruth, Oscar Ruth, Carl Ruth, James Ruth as well as several nieces and nephews.



Funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, January 27, 2023, in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio, with Father Fetz officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.



Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio.



Memorial contributions may be made to SASS Rescue, donate@sassrescue.com.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.vernonfh.com