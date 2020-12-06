WELLIFORD, Donna

WELLIFORD (Watkins), Donna Jean



Affectionately known as



"Donnie" or "Donna-Jean" was born in Springfield, Ohio, on November 15, 1953.



She was the first of four children born to Donald Watkins and Emma Jean (Buffington) Watkins. On the morning of November 27, 2020, at the age of 67, her spirit quietly ascended into the arms of the Lord. She was the epitome of perseverance and faith.



At an early age, Donna accepted Christ at People's Baptist Church. Donna retired from Fulmer Supermarket and was a loving housewife and mother.



Donna had a strong and loving heart. She left an amazing impression on everyone that she met. Donna loved spending time with her family and always remained positive while fighting breast and bone cancer. Donna loved hugs and



always made sure her children and husband were taken care of. Donna was a force to be reckoned with when it came to her family. She never complained and always said that God is working on her. Donna made friends everywhere she went and she will be missed by many. Donna was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, William Davenport.



Donna is survived by her loving, devoted husband of 50 years, George Alvin Welliford; a daughter, Valorie Lynn Welliford and a son, George Corey Welliford all of Springfield, Ohio; two sisters, Karen Lynn Shirley (Ernest) of Mays Landing, New Jersey, and Denise Davenport of Columbus, Ohio; one brother, Trent Watkins of Minnesota.



Visitation will be Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from 11 AM to 12 PM at El Bethel Temple, 2049 Clifton Avenue, Springfield, Ohio 45505. The funeral services are from 12 PM – 1PM with burial to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required.



Funeral services handled by Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home.



Due to COVID-19 there will be no repass dinner and no home visitation to the family's home at this time. Thank you!

