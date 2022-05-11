WELLIFORD, De'Arion Monshelle Elaine



23, lovingly known as "Dee Dee", went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 1, 2022. She was born February 6, 1999, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Neandra Ramey and Aaron Welliford. She was a graduate of Springfield High School Class of 2017 and



attended Wright State University. De'Arion was a beautiful black princess with a vibrant smile, a true cheerleader to anyone in a uniform. She was loved by all and a friend to many. She is survived by her loving mother, Neandra Ramey; her grand-parents, Valerie Ramey and Nathan Miller, Sr.; great-grandparents, Sandra Howard and Clarissa Jones; aunts, Valisha (Jauan) Moss, Charisma (Russ) Ramey, Melanie



(Vincent) Ramey, Aija (Lyle) Mapp, Shayla (Jason) Lyles,



Jeanette (Sean) Reeder, Dawn (Carlos) Morris, Shaleen and Brittany Welliford, Marquita Thomas, Markisha (Andrew) Hawkins and Chantily Richardson; uncles, Nathan Miller, Jr., Clarence (Cheri) Welliford, Antwon Welliford and Mark



Thomas, Jr.; "Dogg Father", Norris Mitchell; godmother, KaShawn Johnson; godchildren, A'Maria Fullen, Zy'dai Posey; Bonus Family, Deara Freeman, Nauticah, Na'Savion,



Ne'Amonee, Naione, Javion, Zakai and a host of cousins,



family and friends. De'Arion was preceded in death by her loving father, Aaron "Boogie D" Welliford; grandparents,



Joseph and Linda Welliford and Mark Thomas, Sr.; special grandparent, Slick Jones and uncle, George "Bubba" Trapp. Visitation is Friday, May 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon in Restored Life Ministries. Burial will



follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com.

