WELCH, Mary

WELCH (Navarro),



Dr. Mary L.



Dr. Mary L. (Navarro) Welch, 88, passed away on Tuesday,



November 30, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. Mary was born in San Antonio, TX, where she was orphaned at the age of four and raised by her extended family. In 1952 she married Herbert Navarro of Del Rio, TX, an officer in the U.S. Air Force. Over the next 22 years, Mary raised her five children while living in multiple places in the US and in Spain. She also continued her education, a pursuit that was extremely important to her. She graduated from the University of Dayton and began teaching English at Sinclair Community College.



Mary served as a faculty member at Sinclair Community College from 1976 to 1999. She was also the faculty advisor for Phi Theta Kappa, the National Honors Fraternity for 21 years. Under her guidance the Sinclair Chapter won over twenty



national awards. She was Phi Theta Kappa Coordinator for the State of Ohio from 1985-1995; and Founder/Director of the Sinclair Honors Program from 1986-1999. Mary also developed and served on the Board of Sinclair's Leadership Development from 1992 until her retirement. In 1998, Sinclair Phi Theta Kappa members and alumni honored her by establishing an endowed scholarship in her name.



In 1983, Mary also received her doctorate from Carnegie Mellon University. In 2001, Sinclair Community College awarded her the title of Professor Emeritus. Mary was also active in the community and the state. She served as a docent for the Dayton Art Institute and was appointed to serve on the



Governor's Commission for Spanish Speaking Affairs under Governor George Voinovich.



Following the death of her first husband in 1992, Mary married Jack Welch in 2001. They shared a great love of travel and spent fourteen years traveling to all the corners of the world, including all seven continents. After Jack's death, Mary



returned to her love of literature, writing and presenting



papers with the Woman's Literary Club of Dayton.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Herbert, her sister Dorothy Jauregui of San Antonio, her son Richard Navarro of New Orleans, LA, and her husband Jack. She is survived by her son Mark Navarro and wife Susan of Boerne, TX; son Herbert Navarro and wife Shirley of Flagstaff, AZ; son Chris Navarro and wife Lynne of Casper, WY; daughter-in-law Carey Navarro of New Orleans, LA; daughter Eve Navarro and wife Kim Dyke of Dayton. Her love lives on in her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Mary will be interred alongside her husband Jack at David Cemetery in Kettering in a private service. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial



contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton.

