WELCH, Frances Kathleen "Kay"



Frances Kathleen "Kay" Welch, passed into her heavenly home on October 8, 2022. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, The Prairies Chapel (Chapel 3 WPAFB), 682 Chapel Lane, Riverside, OH 45431. During the visitation at 10:00 am, the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will conduct a memorial ceremony. Please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com