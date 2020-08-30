X

WELCH, DONALD

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

WELCH, Donald L. Age 53, of Miamisburg, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. Don was an EMT/Firefighter with Jefferson Twp. and the City of Englewood, OH. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Dana Welch; mother, Geraldine Welch; children, Kaitlin Welch and Alex Welch; mother-in-law, Rita Corley; and brother-in-law and wife, Doug and Sara Bontrager. A gathering of Don's family and friends to celebrate his life will be Friday, September 11, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at the Cornerstone Baptist Temple, 1707 Ohmer St., Dayton, OH 45410 with Pastor Jerry Siler officiating. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

