WEITHORN, ROBERT

WIETHORN, Bro. Robert Nelson, S.M.



Bro. Robert Nelson Wiethorn, S.M., passed away December 10, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio, at the age of 79, with 60 years of



religious profession in the Society of Mary (Marianists).



Born April 4, 1941, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Robert and Rosemary (Carney) Wiethorn, Bro. Robert professed first vows in 1960 and perpetual vows on August 15, 1965. Earned BS in Chemistry from the University of Dayton and MS in Chemistry from Purdue University, Indiana. Certificates in computer technology from Wright State University, the University of Dayton and Ohio State University.



Bro. Bob was a teacher and administrator at North Catholic High School, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Chaminade and Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School, Dayton.



Bro. Bob also served as vocation director for the former Cincinnati Province, director of Mercy Neighborhood Ministries' Adult Education Program in Cincinnati, and director of the Mercy Siena Marianist Healthcare Community.



Services: Due to the current high rate of COVID-19 infection and its impact on the Marianist Brothers, we regret that services will be Private. Please join the Live-Streaming of the Mass of Christian Burial for Bro. Robert at 10:30 am, Saturday, Dec. 19. Go to https://qac-ohio.org and click on the large blue "Live Streaming QAC Masses" button, then look for the funeral Mass. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.

