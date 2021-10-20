WEISMAN, Janet Sue



81 years of age, peacefully passed away in her lovely home in Bradenton, FL, on



October 10, 2021. She was born to the late Charles and Irene Turner-Henry, on November 25, 1939, in Columbus,



Indiana. Jan graduated from Fairview High School in 1957. She married her High School Sweetheart, the late John Weisman, in 1957 and they lived together in Dayton, Ohio, for 25 years before relocating to Bradenton, FL.



Jan is survived by two children, son, Timothy Weisman (Karen) of Bradenton, FL, and daughter, Kathryn Jones (Patrick) of



Orlando, FL. She is also survived by four grandchildren, John and Grant Weisman and Elizabeth and Emma Jones.



Jan retired on November 10, 2004, after 22 years of loyal and dedicated service as administrative assistant to the district and citizens at Southern Manatee Fire Rescue.



She spent 65 years serving her community with Beta Sigma Phi.



A Celebration of Life, honoring Jan, will be held at a later date.



