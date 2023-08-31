Weisenbach, Betty Ann



Betty Ann (Blakley) Weisenbach, age 98, entered her eternal life on August 25, 2023. She was born on April 3, 1925 in Hanover Township, Butler County, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Edward and Anna (Ruecking) Blakley. She came to Springfield in 1951. She was a 1947 Magna Cum Laude graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where she was a member of Kappa Delta Pi. She did graduate studies at Ohio University and Wittenberg University. In between college years during WWII, Betty was an original "Rosie the Riveter" at Niles Tool Company in Hamilton, Ohio. She retired after devoting 30 years to teaching. Betty taught Home Economics at Coldwater High School in Coldwater, Ohio, and in Springfield, Ohio at Schaefer Junior High and North High School. Then in retirement, Betty loved teaching first and second graders at the Eagle & Dove Reading Academy directed by Dave Speas, for another 17 years! Her love of family, students, teaching and education never ceased. Wherever Betty went in town, she frequently encountered her former students who were always glad to see her again and told her how much her teaching benefitted them and their families! She was an advisor for 4-H and Future Homemakers of America; a member of the American Home Economics Association, the Ohio Vocational Association, the Ohio Retired Teachers Association, and was past President for 4 years of the Clark County Retired Teachers Association. She served as Chairperson for the Advance One-Room School Project instituted by the Clark County Retired Teachers Association. Betty enjoyed being an active member of the Steering Committee for the Institute of Learning in Retirement at Clark State Community College and was also a member of the New Carlisle Historical Society and a member of the Page Turners Book Club, which she established over 20 years ago. Betty was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church and past CCD catechist at St. Raphael's. She was a board member of the Wrenwood Condominium Association for many years. Her survivors are a loving family who include a daughter, Jane Weisenbach Gicale, of Springfield; a son and daughter-in-law, Edward A. Weisenbach and Katherine Eckstrand of Springfield; grandson, Jeremy Andrew Gicale and wife Michelle Gicale of Newburgh, Indiana; grandson, Joel Shear of Springfield; 2 granddaughters, Jessica Weisenbach Sellers and husband Whitfield Sellers, of Nashville, Tennessee; Dr. Sara Weisenbach and husband Dr. JonKar Zubieta of Boston, Massachusetts; four great granddaughters, Madison Paige Gicale, Mya and Addy Watkins of Newburgh, Indiana and Lucy Amelia Sellers of Nashville, Tennessee; four great-grandsons, Grant Thomas Gicale, Zachary Andrew Gicale, and Kaden Watkins of Newburgh, Indiana; and William Edward Sellers of Nashville, Tennessee; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Walter A. Weisenbach, to whom she was married for 46 years till the time of his death in 1993; a sister, Jane Louise Blakley; her parents; a grandson, Jason Edward Gicale; special friend, John Lee Predovich; a brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Betty Blakley; Jeremy Gicale's first wife, Stacy Machelle Gicale; and sister and brother-in-law, Edna Mae and William Wynn of Centerville, Ohio. Many thanks and appreciation to Affinity Hospice, Nurse Shannon Frisco, Nurse Kristy, Aides Dominique, Tandy, Tracey, Olivia, Tanisha, and Cynthia, who cared for Betty at home; and family members, especially daughter, Jane who was Betty's main caregiver, and son Edward. Betty lived with Jane for six and a half years. They were true best friends and always had a wonderful time together. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at St. Teresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church at 12:00p.m. Visitation will be held from 9:30a.m.-11:30a.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Internment will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Advance One Room School, which benefits the 4th. graders of Springfield/Clark County. Send donations to: Mrs. Nancy Rix, 2524 Fox Hollow Road, Springfield, Ohio 45502. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center

2425 North Limestone St.

Springfield, OH

45503

https://www.jacksonlytle.com