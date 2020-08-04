Weinstein, Harvey

WEINSTEIN, Dr. Harvey Teres Age 82, the final days of Dr. Harvey Weinstein ended on August 3, 2020. He was blessed with years of family, happiness, and many wonderful friends and patients he met in dentistry. He retired January 21, 2008. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, dentist, friend, and fisherman. He belonged to Keeley Dental Society and held many positions. He was a member of Big Brothers, Kwanis, B'nai B'rith and Temple Beth Shalom. He spent many years coaching Knot Hole Baseball and Peewee Football in Middletown. He was an avid fisherman and spent many years fishing at Watts Bar Lake and Norris Lake in Tennessee with many dear friends and family. Dr. Weinstein graduated from Middletown in 1956, and The Ohio State School of Dentistry in 1964. He then started his dental practice in Middletown, where he practiced for the next 46 years. Dr. Harvey was married to his dear wife, Gwen (Stamper) Weinstein, for 61 years and has a daughter, Vicki Verkley; 2 sons, Michael (Stella) Weinstein and Scott (Jennifer) Weinstein. He has 10 grandchildren; Devin (Elyana) Verkley, Erin Verkley, Matthew Weinstein, Luke Weinstein, Jonathan Weinstein, Rebecca Weistein, Ethan Weinstein, Rachel Weinstein, Lily Weinstein, and Isaac Weinstein, with one great-grandson to be born in 6 weeks. Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Stanley (Esther) Weinsteinm and his sister, Marcia Strauber. His smile is just a memory but he left thousands of smiles behind. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation or to Vitas Hospice. Services will be conducted by Rabbi Haviva Horwitz at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. Middletown, OH 45005 on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM 12:00 PM. Services will follow immediately at 12:00 PM. Due to health and safety concerns for family and friends, the family is limiting the visitation to one hour. Graveside will be limited to close family and friends. Condolensences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com. Baker-Stevens-Parramore FH



