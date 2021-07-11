WEESE, Starling L. "Star"



Age 84, of Dayton, passed away July 3, 2021. He was born March 20, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Estol and Loleta Weese. In addition to his parents, Star was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Weese. Star is survived by his sisters: Kay Fleming and Sharon Porter; brother, Thomas Weese (Reable); numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at



Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. A graveside service will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle. Contributions may be made in Star's memory to a charity of your choice. To share a memory of Star or leave a special message for his family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com