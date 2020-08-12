WEDDER, Paul Edward Passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020, at the age of 65. He was a lifelong resident of Butler County. Paul was born to Omer and Elsie (Ulreich) Wedder.He attended Talawanda Schools. He worked for Ford Motor Company for 38 years. Paul loved cars and traveling, but most of all, he loved his family. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. at 2:00 p.m. with Kevin Denzler officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

