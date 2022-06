WEBSTER, Essie Mae



Age 69, of Dayton, departed this life Tuesday, June 21, 2022. She is survived by loving family and friends. Visitation 9:00 AM, service to follow 10:00 AM, Friday, July 1, 2022, at H.H. Roberts Mortuary. Interment West Memory Gardens. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.



HHRoberts.com