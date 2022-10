WEBSTER (Eichelberger), Bethany



Sept. 25, 1984 - Aug. 31, 2022



Please join us in remembering Beth and her beautiful smile on Oct. 22. Visiting with family will begin at 10:30 and memorial service at 11:00 conducted at the First Presbyterian Church, 15 N. Chillicothe St., South Charleston, OH 45368. Beth demonstrated her faith in many ways and her tattoo says it all: Faith/fear.