WEBER, Wilma On Monday, August 24, 2020, Wilma Jean Weber (Sams), 90 years old, gained her angel wings and reunited with her heavenly family. Wilma was born on February 4, 1930, in Hamilton, OH, to Greene Sams and Armilda Sams. She graduated from Hamilton High School in 1948. Later, Wilma moved to Santa Barbara, CA, where she raised five children. She retired from Hughes Aircraft/Santa Barbara Research Center in 1989. In 2006, she moved to Mooresville, NC, to reside with her daughter and her family. Wilma was the youngest of nine and is preceded in death by all eight of her siblings. Wilma was a lifelong, faithful Cincinnati Reds fan. She loved people and she had a smile that would light up the darkest night. Wilma's legacy will live on through those she has left behind, her sons, Terry (Jolynn) Gilbert of Cottage Grove, OR, Tony (Irene) Gilbert of Santa Barbara, CA, Danny (Jill) Gilbert of Atascadero, CA, Randy Gilbert and Sandy Pflum of Atascadero, CA; and daughter, Sandra (Gary) Bales of Mooresville, NC; her grandchildren, Mike, Jennifer, Wesley, Alicia, Michelle, Justin, Brandon, Clinton, Silvia, Anthony, Connor, Megan and Sara; her eight great-grandchildren and many other family members and friends. Ingram Funeral Home in Mooresville, NC, is handling the arrangements for her family.

