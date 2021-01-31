WEBER, Vincent A.



Age 80, passed away on Saturday, January 23rd. Vincent was born in Dayton, Ohio, to Edna Holderman and Vincent Weber on August 25th, 1940. Vincent is preceded in death by his mother, father, three sisters, Marianna, Carole and Cindy. Vincent is survived by his wife, Michele; two children, Ann (Sam), Carrielyn; three grandchildren, Isabella, Gabby, Anthony and long-time friends, Matt and Pat, as well as loving and amazing nieces and nephews. A celebration of life burial at Calvary Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton, OH.

