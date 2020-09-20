WEBER, Mary Louise Age 99, of Englewood, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at Cypress Pointe Health Campus. She was born May 28, 1921, to the late Lester & Opal Gertrude (Vanlue) Deiwert in Decatur County, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Earl Weber; son Stanley Weber; brother Fred Deiwert and sister-in-law Sarah. She will be missed and remembered by her loving son Stephen (Brenda) Weber of Englewood; grandchildren Karl Weber, Melanie (Nate) Snell, and Laura (Chris) Bergman; several great-grandchildren; brother Clyde (Lora) Deiwert of Dunreith, IN; several nieces and nephews and special friends Bob & Sandy Gregg. Mary was a 1939 Clarksburg, Indiana High School graduate then went on to Cincinnati Bible Seminary School where she was awarded the Pastor's Assistant Certificate. She also was a member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Sun City West, Arizona and the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Dog Leg Rd. She was active in the church where she taught Sunday school, volunteered in the church office and in the Lutheran thrift store. She was also a member of the Rachel's Circle at the Hoke Rd. United Christian Church. She displayed her artistic gift doing copper enameling and paintings. Mary was a kind hearted and generous woman and loved by those who knew her. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 AM on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 10:30 AM with Pastor Kurt Lammi officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Hospice of Dayton. Online memories of Mary may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

