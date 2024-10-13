Weber, Loretta



Loretta Jaffe Weber of Dayton, Ohio, died peacefully at the age of 90. Born in Evanston, Illinois, to Ethel and Lawson Jaffe, she devoted her life to her family and instilled in them a lifelong love for learning and the arts.



She studied at The Ohio State University, where she met her husband, Fred Weber to whom she was married to for thirty years. She was crowned May Queen her freshman year, the first Jewish woman to have that honor. After college, she worked as a model before starting a family. She was generous with her time and energy and was most proud of her family and volunteer activities such as chairing the Art Ball at the Dayton Art Institute.



She had an unfailing eye for fashion and an unwavering love for jewelry which led her to start Charade, a costume jewelry business. She was no stranger to the jewelry business. Her father, Lawson Jaffe, whom she adored, was a gem salesman who bought Mayor's Jewelers in Dayton and which her former husband eventually led and grew into Weber Jewelers.



Her love of fashion led her to write newspaper reviews of major costume exhibitions for the Dayton Daily News including Chanel (Metropolitan); Fashion Show: Paris Collections (Boston Museum of Fine Arts); and Reel to Reel: The Hollywood Designer After Film at the (Columbus Museum).



Loretta was a striking beauty and often mistaken for Elizabeth Taylor. She was sharp, perceptive, and well read. Never shy about sharing her opinions, including on the radio, she always let you know what she thought and what was in her heart. She knew the latest books, movies, plays and world events and was engaging, witty, and fun to be around. She loved the Oscars, New York City, and most of all, her children.



Predeceased by her former husband Fred Weber and brother Louis Jaffe, Loretta is survived by her three children Rick (Susan) Weber, Lisa (Jeff) Greenberg, and Stephanie (Andrew Blazar) Weber; five grandchildren Alison (Ryan) MacIntyre, Zachary (Amanda Triplett) Greenberg, Laura (Jordan Chmara) Greenberg, Mack (Emily) Weber, and Nell Weber; along with three great-grandchildren Emma, Teddy, and Lilli. She is also survived by her stepbrother Larry Jaffe and stepsister Linda Peterson.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 16 at 1:30 pm at Temple Israel, 130 Riverside Drive, Dayton, officiated by Rabbi Karen Bodney-Halasz, followed by a graveside service at Riverview Cemetery, 1809 W. Schantz Avenue, Dayton. If so inclined, donations may be made to the Dayton Art Institute. Funeral arrangements in the care of Marker & Heller Funeral Home.



