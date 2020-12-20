WEBER, Kenneth Henry "Kenny"



78, of Springfield, passed away December 16, 2020, at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born February 4, 1942, in



Urbana, the son of Fred and Velda (Hall) Weber. Kenny was the owner of Kenton Creek



Dairy Farm as well as M & K Fencing. In the past, he had been a school bus driver for Northeastern Local Schools. He was a basketball scorekeeper for over 30 years for Northeastern and Kenton Ridge. He was a member of the Farm Bureau and Sportsmen's Lodge. He loved his Massey Ferguson tractor, enjoyed watching Nascar, and loved his cats. He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Linda (Patterson) Weber; children, Lorrie Chapman, Kevin (Sandra) Weber, and Jennifer (David)



Weber-Scott; stepdaughter, Tina Reynolds; grandchildren, Stacey (Zach) Foster, Chelsea Jenkins, Stephanie (Craig) Flaherty, Kevin Weber Jr., Harley Reynolds; step-grandchildren, Kasey (Steve) Miller and Shannon (Dalton) Thompson, Aiden Ellis; great-grandchildren, Kevona, Liam, Hunter, Gavin, Olive; step-great-grandchildren, Kyla, Ryan, and Leighton;



sisters, Karen Blinn and Cheryl (Don) Snyder; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kenny and Debra Shivler; several nieces and nephews; and many good friends at Mic's. He was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Weber, and his parents. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with services at 7:00 pm. Memorial



service will be held at a later date. Face masks are required, and only limited numbers of people will be allowed in at a time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association or Animal Welfare League. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

