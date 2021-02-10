X

WEBER, John H.

89, of Franklin, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021.

Born in Dayton, OH, he was the son of the late Harry and Naomi Weber. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Virginia Weber; two brothers, Bob and Hollis and two sisters, Gale Cathy Richardson and Joan Weber. John was a U.S.

Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and a lifetime member of the American Legion. He enjoyed gardening, canning, refinishing furniture, music, dancing and bowling. John cherished his wife, family, church and church family. He had a generous and caring heart.

He is survived by his niece, Kathy Snyder of Franklin; a granddaughter, Ashley Weber and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside Service will be held at 2 pm, Thursday, February 11 in the Casstown Cemetery, Casstown, OH.

Macon Funeral Home, Franklin, NC, is handling the arrangements.

Funeral Home Information

Macon Funeral Home

261 Iotla St

Franklin, NC

28734

https://www.maconfuneralhome.com

