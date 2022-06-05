WEBER, Benjamin J.



Age 48, of Mason, OH, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Ben was born in Dayton on January 16, 1974, the son of Rick and Jackie (Miller) Weber. Ben was preceded in death by his twin brother, Daniel. He is survived by his parents; brothers, George and Chuck; a sister, Lucy (Dean) Hayes. Ben was a special needs child who enriched all who knew him. As a child, Ben received daily therapeutic care at home and at the Developmental Center for Handicap Children. Ben's program was administered by many, many friends and volunteers who helped Ben and who Ben helped in return by fostering life-long friendships. Ben moved to Brookside Extended Care Facility in Mason, OH where he received excellent attention from a very caring and competent staff. Ben taught all who knew him, just how precious life is. Ben will be truly missed, rest in peace. Services will be held privately. Online condolences can be made to the Westbrock Funeral Home.

