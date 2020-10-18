WEBER, Barry James 73, passed away peacefully after a battle with COVID-19 October 9th in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and had been a resident of Forest Glen Health Campus. He was born on November 7th, 1946, to the late Alfred and Louise Weber. Barry graduated from Yellow Springs High School in Yellow Springs, Ohio. After high school Barry went to work at Morris Bean and then spent a lifelong career there until he retired from there in 2011. Barry enjoyed spending time with friends and family but especially loved the Cincinnati Reds, all other sports and watching all of his grandchildren in their many sporting activities. For many years he officiated both high school basketball and softball at the state level. He is survived by his two sons, Rick (Kelly) Weber of Mechanicsburg and Bryan Weber of Beavercreek and his brother Phillip (Jeannie) Weber. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brandon, Xander and Caleb Weber, Bryant (Nikki) Weber, Michael (Elayna) Weber, Jaime (Ray) Collins, Chase (Alex Elam) Weber and Derrick Weber, 5 special great-grandchildren and the mother of his children and her spouse, Kay (Jim) Tehan and niece Amy (Weber) Mike McNally. He is preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Louise Weber. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Conroy Funeral Home.

