WEBB, William Russell



William Russell Webb, 64, of Springfield, passed away peacefully December 6, 2022, in his residence. He was born July 13, 1958, in Springfield, the son of Rev. Clyde Clayton and Eileen Mable (Waugh) Webb. Bill had been a member of the Race Street Church of God for 35 years and had been Pastor of the church for 10 of those years. He had been employed as a machinist at Ampan in Urban for 20 years. He is survived by nieces and nephews; Ian Andrew Webb, Jason (Emily) Owens, Sheila Louden, Doug (Kelly) Louden and Tracy Owens, cousin; Kenny (Melissa) Webb and many friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife; Laura Webb, siblings; Janet Fay Webb and James Clayton Webb, nephew; Edward Owens and his parents. Memorial services for Bill and his wife Laura will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

