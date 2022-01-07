WEBB, Susan Jane



Age 79 of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Monday, January 3, 2022. Susan was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on November 17, 1942, to Vernon and Florence (nee Pfister) Weigand. Susan graduated from Notre Dame High School. On December 27, 1960, she married the love of her life, Herman Webb. Susan worked as a cashier at



McDonalds on NW Washington Blvd. Susan enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Susan is survived by her children, Debbie (Doug) Marcum, Lisa (Robbie) Marcum, Vicki (John) Murray, Joey (Becky) Webb and Julie (Rex) Chandley; her grandchildren, Randall (Steph), Christina (Steve), Angela (Joe), Kevin (Brittany), Brandon (Ellie), Brittany, Jessica, Willie, Joseph "Chubs", Timmy, Ryan and Paige; her great-grandchildren, Austin, Cody, Haley, Alissa, Cooper, Peyton, Alexys, Brayden, Zaylah, Devin, Jacob, Journey, Luke, Evie, Woodford, Colton and Axel; and one great-great-grandchild on the way, Axell; her siblings-in-law, Vernon (Valerie) Webb, Cleve (Brenda) Webb, Rena (Jerry) Bell, Marietta (Ron) Glenn and Loretta (Daryll) Roherman; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends; and a special friend, "Missy" her beloved dog. Susan was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 52 years, Herman J. Webb; her sister-in-law, Carol (Bufford)



Robertson; and her great-grandsons, Oddis and Virgil.



Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Funeral service to follow at 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Graveside service will be held at Hickory Flat Cemetery on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 11:30 AM. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

