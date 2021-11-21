WEBB, Frank

WEBB, Jr., Frank Mann



Age 86, went home to be with our Father in Heaven



November 16, 2021. Frank leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 28 years, Portia Webb; 9 children; 27 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am, Monday, November 22



at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., (Mask Required). Live stream service at 11 am. Link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/ Interment Dayton National



Cemetery.

