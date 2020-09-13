WEBB, Beverley

WEBB (Thorp), Beverley Rae Beverley Rae Webb (Thorp), age 78, of Englewood, Colorado, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on August 23, 2020, in Aurora, Colorado. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on September 19th, 1941, to Blaine and Mamie Thorp (Calmes/nee Murphy). Bev graduated from Kiser High School in Dayton, Ohio, in 1959, and in addition to being a loving mother and wife, she also worked as a secretary for the University of Dayton until 1995, when her family moved to Colorado. Bev loved gardening, walking, meeting with her church friends, and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 33 years, Noel Webb Jr.; daughter, Michelle Webb, and sister, Colleen Ireland. Survived by her son, David (Tabitha) Webb of Denver, CO; grandson, Dustin Webb of Denver, CO; grandchildren, Zachary, Rachel, Rebekah and Nathan Webb of Denver, CO; brother, Harvey "Denny" Thorp; sister-in-law, Mary Lou (Frank) Powell of Camden, OH; brother-in-law, Ronald Wayne Webb (Andrea) of Brownsville, IN; sister-in-law, Linda Sue King of Logan, OH; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private family ceremony will take place on her birthday September 19th, 2020, in Denver, Colorado, and her final resting place will be in Fairmount Cemetery in Camden, Ohio.

