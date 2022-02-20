WEBB, Betty Marie



Age 98, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Landings of Huber Heights. Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arthur L.; and daughter,



Cathleen Ewald. She is survived by her sons, Gary L. Webb of Fairborn and Greg W. Webb of Huber Heights; granddaughters, Nicole and Alicia; 6 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Private services. In lieu of flowers,



memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in Betty's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

