WEAVER, Robert

Robert A. Weaver, 77, of Middletown, died on Sunday, January 31, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born in Dayton on March 18, 1943, to parents, Romain and Mary (Steggemann) Weaver, who preceded him in death. Robert was an active member of Holy Family Parish and a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus Monsignor McNary



Assembly #2299. He had served his country in the United States Navy during Vietnam. Robert loved participating with Boy Scouts. Mr. Weaver is survived by his wife, Linda (Roof) Weaver; sons, Scott (Ginger) Weaver & Michael (Christie)



Weaver; sister, Mary Ann Fecke; seven grandchildren, Lily, Brant, Kylei, Genna, Bella, Sydney & Roman; and many other loving family & friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 5, 2021, at 10:00 am at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown. Masks and social distancing will be required for all who attend. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum with military honors presented. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, OH 45044 - OR - the American Lung Association of Ohio, SW Region, 4050 Executive Park Dr, #402, Cincinnati, OH 45241. Please sign the guestbook at



