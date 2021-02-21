WEAVER, Mary Elizabeth



Age 68, Reynoldsburg, OH, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. Mary was born on March 31, 1952, in Dayton, OH. She graduated from Roosevelt High School, Class of 1970. Mary was a proud government employee of over 27 years, and retired from the VA Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Bessie Dunson; 3



brothers, Sherman, James and Frank Jr.; 2 sisters, Susietta Dunson and Barbara Mack; and 3) nieces. Mary is survived by her sister, Shirley Dunson; brother, Jackie Dunson, both of Dayton, OH; daughter, Alicia; son and daughter-in-law, Rodney Jr. and Jennifer, and the loves of her life, her grandchildren, Hannah, Brandon, Hailey and



Matthew. Mary was immensely loved by her family.

