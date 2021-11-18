WEAVER, Loralee Jeanne



Age 74, of Springboro, Ohio, and formerly of Austintown, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021. She was a lifelong nurse having graduated from St. Luke's School of Nursing in Cleveland, Ohio. Recently her time was focused on outreach work from her home church of Fairhaven in Springboro. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on



Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Fairhaven Church, Springboro, 875 W Central Ave., Springboro, OH 45066. Officiated by Jared Petty. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

