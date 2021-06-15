WEAVER, Joyce Vernette



Age 79, of Dayton, OH, was called home on June 6, 2021. Funeral service will be held on Wed., June 16, 2021, 11:00 AM at the Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc. 3924 W. 3rd St.,



Dayton, OH 45417, Rev. Dr.



Elmer S. Martin, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through visitation Wednesday at the funeral home



beginning at 10:00 AM. Facial mask is required. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. For full obituary, visit www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

