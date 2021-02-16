WEAVER, Jeannette M.



Jeannette M. Weaver, age 69, of Troy, OH, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021, at the Hospice of Miami County



Inpatient Unit in Troy. She was born on November 15, 1951, in Dayton, to the late William and Alna (Pontius) Allen.



She is survived by her husband of 49-plus years: Fredric C. Weaver; children: Jessica Hatton and Jonathan (Shawna)



Weaver of Huber Heights; sister: Judy (Gordon) Havens of Clayton; grandchildren: Cassidy (Andrew) Gregory of Fairfield; Kelsie Pavelka of Dayton and Elizabeth Weaver of Huber Heights and great-grandchildren: Mya Pavelka, Jasper



Gregory and Jonah Gregory.



She was a 1970 graduate of West Carrollton High School and received an Associate Degree in computer technology from Edison State Community College.



She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Troy and College Hill Community Church in Dayton. She was a member of Al-Anon for 30-plus years. She was Past President and Board member of the Pontius Family Association. She was a volunteer with the Brukner Nature Center and was an avid



genealogy researcher. She retired from the ABLE Program at Edison State Community College.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM on March 6, 2021, at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy with the Rev. Dr. Frank T. Rupnik III officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. Private burial will take place in Ellerton Cemetery, Moraine.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 or Brukner Nature



Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, OH 45373. Friends may express condolences to the family through



www.bairdfuneralhome.com