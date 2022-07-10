journal-news logo
WEAVER, David

WEAVER, Dr. David A.

Age 87 of Hamilton, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, in Ft. Hamilton Hospital. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on September 9, 1934, the son of Paul C. and Nellie (Geisler) Weaver. On January 4, 1958, in Columbus, Ohio, he married Anne M. Walther and she preceded him in death on September 13, 2010.

Dr. Weaver practiced Oral and Maxillofacial surgery for fifty years in the Hamilton Fairfield area.

Survivors include two children, Andrea S. Weaver and David A. Weaver Jr.; two grandchildren, Amanda Fuller and Hannah Rastopsoff.

He was preceded in death by his wife Anne and his daughter, Deborah Weaver.

Private family services will be held later.

Gifts may be made to the Dr. David Weaver Memorial Fund at the Hamilton Community Foundation, 319 N. Third Street, Hamilton, OH 45011.




