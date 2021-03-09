WEAVER, Anne

X

Anne E. Weaver, age 75, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Saturday, March 6, 2021, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Germantown, OH, on November 22, 1945, to the late Carrie (Woodward) and Richard Gehron. She graduated from Germantown High School ~ Class of 1963; and was a member of the

Germantown United Methodist Church. Anne retired from the Mound after more than 22 years of service; and then later retired from Sycamore

Hospital. She loved Germantown and loved being a Volunteer EMT for the Germantown Rescue Squad in the 80's. In

addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ray, Rick and Cecil Gehron, her sisters, Rosemary

Stevens, Joanne Haller, Ethel Askins, Edna McCall, and Evelyn Smith. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, John A. Caserta; her children, Tom (Robin) Weaver and Chris (Eddie) Buchanan; 3 grandchildren, Cody (Kevin) Buchanan, Brett and Kayla Weaver; her brothers, Fred (Karen) Gehron, David

(Loretta) Gehron; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. (2 hours prior to the

Service), Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

