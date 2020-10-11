WEAVER, Aleta Faye Aleta Faye Weaver, a resident of Dothan, Alabama, passed away peacefully September 21, 2020, at Nolan Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. She was 79. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2PM Wednesday, October, 2020, at MIAMI VALLEY MEMORY GARDENS, 1639 E. Lytle Five Points Road, Centerville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or Disabled American Veterans, 301 W. Lafayette, Street, Dothan, Alabama 36301. Born August 26, 1941, in Middletown, Ohio, to the late Dennie Earl and Bernice Marie Bell Sargent, she spent most her life in Middletown, living in Dayton and Middletown area before she moved to Dothan with her loving husband of 29 years, Orville Weaver. She was a graduate of Lemon Monroe High School. She enjoyed making ceramics, painting, shopping online (sell your QVC stock now), traveling, and seeing family photos on social media when she was not able to visit. The children will miss all her kitchen gadget visits with them. She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, James Earnhart; stepfather, Henry Campbell; a brother, Rodney Begley. Survivors include her husband of 29 years; two sons, John Earnhart (Brenda) and Mike Wilkins (Ninette); one daughter, Faith McCoy; one brother, Andy Sargent; two sisters, Dorothy Stewart and Patricia Limerick; a stepmother, Buelah Sargent; three grandsons Dalton Earnhart, Eric McCoy, and Clay Wilkins; five granddaughters, Amanda and Stormy Earnhart, Kyrsten Jones, Rachael Hickey, and Andrea Jackson; many great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

