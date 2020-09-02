WEATHERS, Gene P. Gene P. Weathers passed away on Saturday, August 29, at Hospice of Hamilton. Gene was born in Hamilton on April 12, 1948, to the late Gene C. and Margaret Ellen (Sloneker) Weathers. He graduated from Garfield High School in 1966, attended Northern Arizona University, joined the City of Hamilton Fire Department in 1972, and retired at the rank of Captain in 1998. Gene was passionate about playing golf; and very much enjoyed listening to music; fishing; building WWII balsa wood model airplanes; playing his favorite video poker game at Hollywood Casino; and traveling, living the past five winters in Sun City West, Arizona. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his beloved daughters and grandchildren, who were his pride and joy. Gene is succeeded by his wife, Linda (Prueitt); daughters, Kimberly Davidson and Jennifer (Ray) Krabbe; grandchildren, Miles, Drew, and Ben Davidson; Leeanne, Alex, and Anthony Krabbe; sisters, Diane Wilson, Cathy Davis, and Sherri Weathers; and brother, Greg (Laura) Weathers. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com

