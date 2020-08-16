WAYMIRE, Jessica L. Age 35, of Huber Heights, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. Jessica was a Veterinarian Assistant at Cloud Park Animal Clinic. She is survived by her mother, Tamara S. Flaherty of Huber Heights; father, Richard Waymire of TN; maternal grandparents, Cleo & Jack Flaherty of Huber Heights; step-mother, Ammi Haacke; sisters, Abigail Harrell of IN and Carli Waymire of Beavercreek; uncles, Shane Flaherty of Huber Heights, Scott Flaherty & wife Kelly Basinger of TX and Doug Waymire of West Milton; nieces, nephews & many other relatives & friends. A Walk Through Visitation (Masks Required) will be held from 5-7 PM Monday, August 17, 2020, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with a Memorial Service at 7 PM. Deacon Leo Cordonnier officiating. In lieu of flowers, to support Jessica's love of animals, memorial contributions may be made to Our Farm Sanctuary, 6495 Agenbroad Road, Tipp City, OH 45371.

