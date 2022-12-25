journal-news logo
WAUGH, Renee

WAUGH, Renee Ann

Age 52, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on December 8th, 2022. Renee was born on June 20th, 1970, to Roger Waugh and Judy Harmon.

Preceded in death by her brother, Rodney Allen Waugh.

Renee was a loving mother, grandma, daughter and sister.

Renee is survived by her four children, Sabrina, Cecilia, Christina and Jesse; eight grandchildren, Grace, Addison, Grant, Gracelynn, Rylee, Colton, Reagan and Madilyn; sister, Tonya Waugh; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts. Celebration of Life to be announced. Pryor Funeral Home, Trotwood, Ohio.

