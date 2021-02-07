WATTS, Mary

WATTS (McCord), Mary Pamelia "Pam"



Age 79, of Centerville, OH, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2021, with her husband and children by her side. Pam was born March 2, 1941, to Joe Brown and Mary Frances (Cassell) McCord in Lexington, Kentucky. She is survived by her husband Bob; her three children, Bo, Len, and Lee; six grandchildren, Zach, Hanna, Sophie, Braden, Ethan, Vaughn; a brother, Bill; and many nieces and nephews. Pam grew up on a family farm in Winchester, Kentucky. As a youth she was heavily involved in FFA and 4-H. She graduated from Transylvania University in 1963. One of her favorite activities was



gardening, and she was a volunteer for many years at Cox



Arboretum Metropark. Pam also was an active member of The Centerville Transplants Garden Club. She enjoyed cooking and worked at a cooking supplies store for many years. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and always looked forward to celebrating holidays with them, particularly



Christmas. Pam was a wonderful, mother, grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, friend and neighbor. She will be greatly missed. There will be a graveside service at a later date. Care entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel.



