X

WATTS, Mary

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WATTS (McCord), Mary Pamelia "Pam"

Age 79, of Centerville, OH, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2021, with her husband and children by her side. Pam was born March 2, 1941, to Joe Brown and Mary Frances (Cassell) McCord in Lexington, Kentucky. She is survived by her husband Bob; her three children, Bo, Len, and Lee; six grandchildren, Zach, Hanna, Sophie, Braden, Ethan, Vaughn; a brother, Bill; and many nieces and nephews. Pam grew up on a family farm in Winchester, Kentucky. As a youth she was heavily involved in FFA and 4-H. She graduated from Transylvania University in 1963. One of her favorite activities was

gardening, and she was a volunteer for many years at Cox

Arboretum Metropark. Pam also was an active member of The Centerville Transplants Garden Club. She enjoyed cooking and worked at a cooking supplies store for many years. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and always looked forward to celebrating holidays with them, particularly

Christmas. Pam was a wonderful, mother, grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, friend and neighbor. She will be greatly missed. There will be a graveside service at a later date. Care entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel.


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-far-hills-chapel/6930?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.