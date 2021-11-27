WATTS, Alonzo



Alonzo Watts, age 89 of Hanover Township, Ohio, passed on November 24, 2021, away at his home. He was born on February 13, 1932, in Hindman, Kentucky, the son of Floyd and Loretta (Draughn) Watts. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, attended Alice Lloyd College, and worked in sales at J.C. Penney Co. He was a devoted Christian family man who loved to serve his church as an usher. He loved to play basketball and was a supporter of University of Kentucky basketball, following them with Cat Trackers. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mildred (Chaney) Watts in 1997 and by ten siblings. He is survived by his wife Marcia Arnold Watts; one son, Greg Watts; two step-children, Amy Arnold and Scott (Laura) Arnold; two grandchildren, Branson and Maelyn Arnold; one brother, Harold (Levena) Watts; and many other loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Monday, November 29, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow on Tuesday in Jackson Cemetery in Jackson, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association or a charity of choice. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

