Watt, Kay Helene



Kay Helene Watt age 81, a long-time resident of Piqua, died at 4:06 a.m. June 17th, 2023 at Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek surrounded by her close family. She was born in Bellefontaine July 7, 1941, to Wellman and Mary Downey. After graduating from Bellefontaine High School in 1959, she married her high school sweetheart, Gary Watt. She was a caring mother and grandmother. Kay was preceded in death by her spouse of 53 years, Gary Watt and parents Mary and Wellman Downey. She is survived by her daughters, Julie Dowler (Paul) and Jennifer Bridge (Dave), and grandchildren Anthony Dowler, Matthew Dowler, Caleb Dowler, Austin Bridge and Kendall Bridge. Kay is also survived by her brother John Downey (Debbie) and niece Amy Fillmore (Jim). Kay loved spending time with her family and following her grandchildren's activities. Some of these activities included Boy Scouts, band, bowling, cheerleading and robotics. Kay was also a devoted cat mom to her two cats, Angel and Munchkin. Kay was passionate about music and art. She learned to play both the Dulcimer and guitar. She loved scrapbooking, researching genealogy, painting many beautiful pictures, making cards and creating flower arrangements. In earlier years, she was part of the Piqua Boat and Ski club. She performed as part of the flag line and pyramids during shows. Kay was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ. Her work career spanned from Miller Meteor, Detmer Memorial Hospital, Miami Citizens Bank, 5/3rd Bank and finally retiring from Unity Bank in Piqua in 2010. A service to honor her life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Keith Gebhart officiating. Burial will follow the service at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, also at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Kay's honor to Hospice of Miami County, 3230 N. County Road 25A, Troy, OH 45373. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



