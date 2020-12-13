WATSON, Anna Mae



96, of Dayton passed away Wednesday December 9, 2020. She was born May 6, 1924, in Tipp City to the late Chester and Annabarbara Hoover. People knew her as Grandma. She was always ready to go at the drop of a hat anywhere.



Anna Mae is preceded in death by her husband, Glen; 2 daughters, Glenna Sells and Pat Sell; 2 siblings, June Siler and Dale Hoover.



She is survived by her loving children, Denny Watson, Shirley (Jamie) Hostetter, Donna Wilson; grandchildren, Roy, DelBert, Laura, Angie, Shannon, Michelle, Shirley, Mark, Tony, Tina, Ricky and Jessica, Jennifer and Dewayne; numerous great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A very special thank you to all who helped with her care.



A Visitation will be held 3-5PM, Monday, December 14, 2020, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415. Funeral Services immediately follow the visitation at the funeral home. Burial at Dayton Memorial Park, 10:30am, Tuesday, December 15, 2020. In lieu of flowers contributions may be to The Ohio's Hospice. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at



