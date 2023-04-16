Watson (Grubb), Alice Sue



WATSON. Alice Sue (Grubb), 81, of Kettering Ohio passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at Oak Creek Terrace. She was born November 19, 1941 to Pauline & Corliss Grubb. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Bill Grubb and John F Grubb. She is survived by loving husband Charles Watson; her children Lori & Rocky Twarek of Centerville, Jeff and June Watson of Tenn; her grandchildren Elijah Smith & Maddie Ward of Dayton, Brian & Ava Watson of Tenn, and Josh Twarek and partner Erik Coriell of Beavercreek. Great-grandchildren Zoey, Charlie, and Mason. Numerous nieces and nephews. Special neighbors Tammy, Greg & Ellen and Pam Cabrera. Mom graduated from Stivers High school and married her high school sweetheart in 1961 and fell short of celebrating 62 years on April 28th. My parents had a love that everyone hopes for. The compassion that they held for one another could be felt. They also had their ups and downs but never ever gave up on each other. My brother and I were lucky that these two great people were our parents. We were blessed to come from a happy, loving, and supportive home. Mom worked at Dayton Daily Newspaper before Jeff was born but stopped working to take care of her family. She did not return to work until I was one month away from graduating high school before she returned to Dayton Daily Newspaper, where she retired as a Supervisor of the Circulation Sales Dept. She always put her family first and loved her family passionately, especially her grandsons. She even treated our blended family as if they were her own flesh and blood. Mom loved quilting and cooking, especially making desserts. She also loved going on long car rides with dad and listening to their favorite music, The Eagles. But her favorite thing was sitting outside just enjoying nature. Mom beat breast cancer twice and battled through a number of health issues but not once did she ever feel sorry for herself or complain. Even up to almost the end she only complained a few times. She is a tough lady and I admire her and her courage. On behalf of Mom, our family would like to first thank Megan Riffner and Theresa Tarr for helping me care for Mom at home. We would also like to thank the nurses and aides of Hospice of Dayton, especially Donna Campbell for caring for Mom and helping to see her through her final days. I am thankful for Hospice House for caring for mom during an emergency respite. We would like to thank all the special ladies and gentlemen, the nurses, aides, and NP Nick of Oak Creek Terrace. Their genuine compassion and care was more than we could ask for and is so greatly appreciated. I personally want to thank Becca from Oak Creek, for talking me through changes and medications and just listening to me voice my concerns about the care of my Mom. Lastly, we would like to say a special thanks to Dr. Tom Hirt, Mom's long time Family Physician. Thank you for all you did over the years for Mom. I am thankful for 51 years I got with my mother but somehow it doesn't seem like enough. I have enough memories to last me a lifetime. However, I would give anything to hug my Mom one more time and hear her say "I love you, Babygirl". Mom, you will forever be cherished and will always be missed. My heart will hold you until we meet again. At the family's wishes, there will be no service. Mom and Dad's wishes were this time to be private and to be shared with the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

