WATKINS, Jessica

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

WATKINS (Brown),

Jessica Ruth

73, fell asleep in death on October 24, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. She was born on May 30, 1947, to the late Jessie Mae and

Edward Ted Brown. Jessica was a member of the Wolf Creek congregation of Jehovah's

Witnesses after 47 years of

service. She is preceded in death by parents Jessie Mae and Edward Ted, sister Mary Deborah Brown. She leaves to cherish her memory - husband, David Watkins; daughter, Portia Hill; brother, Willie Edward Brown; sisters; Myrtice White, Dorothea Mitchell, and

Gretchen Barber; 4 grandchildren, Christopher, Destiny, Alex, and Asia; great-grandchildren, Simeon, Zalaia, Ari; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at

Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Avenue, Trotwood, OH 45416. Memorial service will follow at 10:30 a.m., with Brother Gene Walker officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

